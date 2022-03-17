Vicsoleil

Impacting on the lives of others comes in many ways. Certain, special people are created to make the difference in the lives of others when they see the privilege to do so. Victor Beausoleil, fondly known as Vicsoleil, is such a rare gift of God’s creature lifting others through his books.

Vicsoleil has a reputation for writing spirit-lifting books such as ‘Resurrection’, ‘Cultivating Self’, ‘Become The Person You Want To And Need To Be’, among others, which have helped individuals in extremely difficult situations make positive and deliberate decisions that helped them escape what could have been self-destructing and become better human beings.

The resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is an individual who believes in the power of relationship.

Vicsoleil is a staunch believer in the philosophy that no man is self-made, but that all of us are products of relationships and influence. Victor Beausoleil keeps that up by building a robust relationship with his readers, who by virtue of the changes his writings have brought them, cannot hold back their gratitude around the world.

Vicsoleil, the internationally acclaimed writer, has published 11 books and they are hitting the purpose for which they were written; making impact.

“Although, I have published 11 books, I have in all written 14”, Vicsoleil confirmed in a recent interview.

“Having people read one of my books and share how a chapter or an entire text has changed their perspective, circumstance or trajectory is an incredibly humbling yet powerful feeling for me”, added

Vicsoleil.

The fallout from his knack for writing books has been all encompassing. As he is touching lives around the globe, his own financial stake is also rising.

“Becoming an author, I was able to passively generate resources for my family and leave the employee and self-employed category, which provided me the time to scale my businesses and invest greater time as a husband and father”, Vicsoleil

pointed out.

“My life as an author has changed my family’s trajectory and permitted us a lifestyle of travel and sovereignty”, said Vicsoleil.

To him, writing comes naturally and it is never hard work.

Vicsoleil added: “If you move someone in a speech, lecture or workshop there is natural reciprocity that manifests if you have a book or product that aligns with your audience.”