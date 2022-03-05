Vice President Osibanjo visits Olu of Warri, Ovie of  Uvwie

Uvwle monarch, HRM Emmanuel Sideso Abe I, presenting a souvenir to Vice President Yemi Osibanjo during the visit.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, has advocated some level of constitutional roles for traditional rulers in the country, adding that monarchs should take steps to sustain peace in oil communities.

Osibanjo spoke on Saturday during his separate visit to two traditional rulers in the state, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, and the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr Emmanuel Sideso, at their palace in Warri South and Effurun in Uvwie local government areas, respectively.

The Vice President lauded traditional rulers in the country for their effort in promoting grassroots peace, adding that they had continued to maintain closer touch with the people.

Continuing, on constituonal roles for traditional rulers, he said the National Assembly should try to look at the several calls for this, for traditional rulers, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari was also on the same page.

He further enjoined the various monarchs to continue to consolidate the peace in their various areas.

The deputy govenor, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro who accompanied the Vice President during the visit, also spoke extensively on efforts by traditional rulers in the state to maintain peace in their environment.

He added that they should be given constitutional roles to strengthen their efforts.

Vanguard News