Vibrant Energy and Technology sectors as well as a culture of good governance are imperative for Nigeria’s industrialization, the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Gas, Mr. Ed Ubong, and Chairman of Zinox Group, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, have said.

They were speaking at the Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC Conference and Exhibition with the theme: “Fast Tracking Productivity – Leveraging Technology” held in Lagos.

Ubong said: “In the last three decades we have seen the rise of the Asian Tigers and the new global economic giants, but with such growth driven mainly by industrialization, it implies that industrialization is also a fundamental to any economy’s growth. We cannot have industrialization if we do not have a vibrant energy and tech sector.

“Industrialization and technology are key economic growth and development drivers in Nigeria, across the world, experience have shown that only a few countries have been able to grow their economies without a deliberate and focus investment in the tech sector.

“In Nigeria we are just starting to see the growth in the commercial and manufacturing sectors as their contribution to GDP continues to increase, however, there are still challenges that we still need to address for this industry to fully realize its potential and for us to drive overall inclusive growth in the industry.

“A major challenge facing Nigeria manufacturers is access to reliable and affordable energy in the area of their manufacturing, which makes businesses incur huge expenses using different sources of energy like petrol, diesel.”

On his part, Ekeh pointed that 99 percent of successful entrepreneurs are hustlers, adding that the system must support them to grow.

He said: “The system need to bring those who will bring laws that support efforts to grow. Immediately you institute good government, good governance, the economy would start running. “Things have improved but wrongly. When you have a knowledge driven family they are looking for an opportunity. Nigerians are smart but you must retrain them.”

