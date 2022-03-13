Second left, founder, Divine Wisdom Nursery and Primary School, House on Lagoon, Makoko Water, Front, January Wheduto, 4th left, founder, African Diamond Foundation for Leadership and Creative Art, Ms Ms Yinka Kadiri with some teachers of the school and representatives of AFRID at donation of books and other stationeries to the school

By Elizabeth Osayande

A non governmental organization, African Diamond Foundation for Leadership and Creative Art, AFRID, recently donated lots of books, and other stationeries including chalkboard to pupils of Divine Wisdom Nursery and Primary School, House on Lagoon, Makoko Water Front Yaba Lagos.

The donation came on account of the story published by Vanguard Newspaper Limited, of a 23 years of January Wheduto that provided tuition-free education to the above pupils.

The team of AFRID led by the founder, Ms Olayinka kadiri; the project manager, Theresa Andy; and Mr Emeka Okogeri, also gave a token to assist in the running of the school.

Speaking on the reason behind the gesture, Ms Kadiri explained that the story published by Vanguard Newspaper Limited of the plights of the children of Divine Wisdom Nursery and Primary School, House on Lagoon, Makoko Water Front, Yaba Lagos, made the NGO to assist the founder, January Wheduto give the pupils respite while studying.

Her words: “One would be in great shock navigating through the horrors of Makoko community as it seems unimaginable to conceive the idea that human beings breed and grow in such communities. What is more worrisome, is the children who are deprived of an average educational facilities.

“There is a popular saying that strikes a chord in the hearts of many; Children are the leaders of tomorrow. Wheduto Urban January, a young boy, who just graduated from secondary school saw the need for the children in his community to go to school which was a result of high crime rate in his community.

” African Diamond Foundation upon hearing about the gross condition of the children, as published by Elizabeth Osayande, of Vanguard Newspaper Limited, decided to reach out to support pupils of this community by providing educational materials, and furnitures as they seat on the floor to study.

” As a foundation, we believe that every child has strong innate potential that should be developed and explored. This is why the foundation initiated the legacy project for the sole aim of carrying out projects that affect individuals, communities and even the society at large. ” She said.

Expressing delight over the donations, the founder of the school, young Wheduto stated that the gifts would go a long way in seeing the children learn properly.

” We are happy for this donation. As you can see, the children still need some basic school materials to learn very well. We are very grateful to our Matron, Elizabeth Osayande for bringing our story to the world, and to AFRID foundation for bringing lots of books, writing materials, and chalkboard, including giving us token for welfare. We say thank you to them.” said, Founder, of Divine Wisdom Nursery and Primary School.

