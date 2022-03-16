By Ediri Ejoh

The Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina, has said his nomination as Vanguard’s Private Sector Icon of the Year 2021, is a call to contribute more to Nigeria’s growth.

He said this when the Editorial Board of Vanguard Newspapers visited him to present the letter of notification of award in Lagos.

The team, lead by the Deputy Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Kunle Adekoya, said he was nominated for his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the country’s energy sector.

Presenting the Award Notification Letter, Adekoya said the philosophy of the award is to recognise and celebrate excellence, national pride and service to humanity.

He added that Adesina’s commitment to hardwork and resilience necessitated the recognition.

Other members of the team include Deputy Editor of Sunday Vanguard, Mr. Charlse Kumolu, Energy Editor, Udeme Akpan and Energy Correspondent, Ediri Ejoh.

Speaking after receiving the letter, Adesina said:“I am overwhelmed by the recognition and it is obviously another call to service for me.

“I can’t say I have done enough for energy but i am going to continue working to make it better, especially driving a sustainable energy transition, improving power efficiency and available to meet Nigeria’s needs.

“Vanguard should take the praise and I can assure them, I won’t relent or stop what I am doing. I want to use this opportunity to thank all the people involved in the selection.

“For certain, Nigeria’s power sector development is not a rocket science but needs the collective hands of both the stakeholders, operators and customers to make our picture a reality.

“For us at Sahara group, the goal is to impact and be topnotch in everything we do. We value our businesses as well as customers and as such we give zero tolerance to mediocrity as we seek to do better by adding values.”

The Sahara Power Group is a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 42 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Europe.