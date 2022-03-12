By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – EXERCISE OBANGAME Express 2022, the annual show of force among Gulf of Guinea navies and allied friends at improving marine security and synergy in that maritime domain has been flagged off with the US Coastguard and Her Majesty Canadian Navy Ships participating to boost strength to achieve set objectives.

Flagging off the exercise Friday onboard the NNS Thunder at the Navy Jetty, Onne Ports, Rivers state, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral A Z Gambo, emphasised that Exercise OBANGAME, birthed since 2010 in furtherance of the Yaounde Accord, has grown in both complexity and in accomplishments.

The CNS said, “Starting out with just 9 participating nations in a centralized exercise, OBANGAME EXPRESS has moved to decentralized events with about 28 participating nations and about 100 individually evaluated events.

“The Nigerian Navy (NN) will be deploying 10 ships, 2 helicopters and maritime domain awareness assets as well as elements of the Special Boat Services for this year’s exercise.

“To consolidate on gains of last year’s Exercise, the Us Coast Guard and Her Majesty Canadian Navy ships would be participating in this year’s exercise in Zone E and Zone F respectively.

“This development again underscores the importance of Exercise OBANGAME particularly in building requisite human capacity that would foster better understanding and burden sharing especially in a fast changing operating environment.”

Among accomplishments of the exercise, Rear Admiral Gambo stated, “It is worthy that last year, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) and the Defence Web acknowledged significant reduction in piracy and armed attacks against shipping in the Gulf of Guinea in 27 years.

“The latest IMB report of 3 Mar 22 shows that Nigeria has exited the IMB Piracy List. This means that Nigeria is no longer in the list of piracy prone countries. Again, reports from our various Regional Maritime Awareness Capability centres indicates improvements in

legitimate shipping activities with negligible crime rates.

“These achievements are attributable to sustained presence of NN ships at sea and increased regional synergy and maritime domain awareness as facilitated by exercises such as Obangame.”

Rear Admiral I Abbas, Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, host to this year’s exercise, explained that, “32 nations will be conducting concurrent activities within the 5 Maritime Operation Zones in the Gulf of Guinea during this year’s Exercise, while Headquarters Central Naval Command will exercise control over Nigeria’s waters.

“Within the Nigerian waters, 24 friendly forces including the Federal Ministry of Justice and members of the press will be participating throughout the Exercise. On its part, the Nigerian Navy will deploy 10 ships, One Special Boat Service unit, 2 helicopters and 5 Maritime Operation centres.

“I assure all participants that Exercise OBANGAME EXPRESS 2022 will provide the needed impetus towards enhancing our overall maritime combat experiences in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime assets.”