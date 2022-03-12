A Nigerian model based in the United States, Mary Timms has shared the touching story of her humble beginning and how she survived acute malnutrition known in local parlance as ‘kwashiokor’, saying only God’s grace brought her to limelight.

While using her story to motivate and encourage, she urged young people in Nigeria and Africa not to give up irrespective of their challenges, adding that there is hope of brighter future for everyone.

She said as someone who came from a humble background, there was a time she had no money and food, urging young people to keep hope alive.

Describing herself as a child of grace, she recalled how she hawked pure water in the streets of Abuja in 2006 and now a citizen of the United States.

She expressed gratitude to God for miraculously transforming her through grace, noting that God has never failed her and still has lot more to do in her life.

She said, “I am a child of Grace. My life is a testimony. Him alone is God. How can I explain this? From Selling pure water on the street of Abuja 2006 and Being homeless at some point, To being an American citizen

“Believe me as I say this, God can do the unthinkable. I am in tears as I write this, tell me why I can’t stop crying.

“Many people will not understand. My story is long I will continue another day” she wrote on her social media handle.

In 2017, Timms was crowned the winner of the 2017 edition of the Face of Next Generation Entertainment Awards 2017 that was held at Upper Marlboro, Maryland, United States.