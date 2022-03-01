By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, met with heads of security agencies to strengthen the state’s security architecture and ensure that those behind the recent armed robbery and killings in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state were arrested and brought to book.

This came as indications emerged that the two banks that were not affected by the robbery may open for operations today while others would take one to three months before they can resume operations.

A source close to the bankers association said: “We had a meeting and I expect that the two banks that were not affected will resume operations on Tuesday but for those affected, it will take one to three months for them to get back to operation.”

Meanwhile at the meeting, Obaseki, represented by his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu, said the state was strengthening its collaboration, revving up strategies and deploying technologies to make Edo uninhabitable for armed robbers and other criminal elements.

He said: “The synergy between the security agencies, youths and the vigilante network in the state is commendable as it has led to the recovery of some items. We applaud this cooperation and urge the people of Edo State to remain calm as we have upgraded our security architecture.”

Assuring of the security of lives and property of Edo citizens, he added: “I want to let our people know that we have beefed up security in the state and urge everyone to go about their normal business in Edo State. These criminals have no hiding place, we would make the state hot for them.”

On his part, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Miller Dantawaye, said mechanisms had been put in place to ensure that such incidents don’t reoccur and perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.