Urhobo Youths endorse Omo-Agege for Governor

Leaders of Ex-Urhobo Youth Leaders forum and stakeholders at the Youth summit at Urhobo Cultural Center Okere Road, Warri.

Urhobo youths, under the aegis of former youth leaders of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU Youth Wing) and critical stakeholders in Urhoboland have endorsed Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for governor in the 2023 general elections, appealing to all Deltans to support the Deputy President of the Senate irrespective of party affiliation in the best interest of the state.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a one day summit of Urhobo youths which took place at the Urhobo Cultural Centre, Okere Road, Warri, Delta State, the youths and stakeholders numbering over one thousand from all 24 kingdoms in Urhobo resolved that for Delta state to move forward, Ovie Omo-Agege should be supported to be governor in 2023.

The motion for adoption of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for governor was moved by Barr Abel Idigu, seconded by Mrs Roseline Akomekowe, and unanimously adopted by all while the communiqué was read by Engr Ochirue Collins, while pioneer Youth President of UPU Youth Wing, Chief Avwerosuoghene Okoro presided over the session.

The Communiqué says that ‘’the question of Urhobo man or woman becoming the governor of Delta State in 2023 is non-negotiable as minimum condition for peace, harmony and co-existence in Delta State.

‘’That on no account should any Urhobo son or daughter accept to be running mate (Deputy Governor) in the politics of 2023 or such would be treated as a leprous saboteur whose identity and position in Urhobo would be consigned to the ignoble dungeon of infamy for reprobate souls, spiritually ostracized and morally depraved persons.

‘’That the next governor of Delta State must be a detribalized person, a notable bridge-builder whose pedigree speaks volumes in the area of harnessing the innate qualities of all Deltans on the altar of mutual respect; a man whose contacts and connections are wide and deep enough to connect Delta State locally, nationally and internationally towards building the desired state of our dreams;

A man with vast and diverse experience, and not some local champions without the contacts and reach to harness the rich natural endowments of the state for prosperity.

‘’That having searched and examined the personalities being touted as possible candidates for the 2023 general elections irrespective of political party, we have resolved on this 24th Day of March 2022, that the most distinguished Senator and Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege perfectly fits the bill and he is hereby endorsed as consensus candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

‘’That Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is an embodiment of political experience and sagacity, a dogged fighter who in just four years in the Senate rose to the giddy height of the Deputy President of the Senate, a man who has the interest of Deltans at heart having performed beyond expectations, lighting up towns and villages across our land, spreading infrastructure to all nooks and crannies of the state.

He is empowering hundreds of Deltans through appointments and jobs, a man who is tried and tested okay, found worthy by the Federal Government to serve as the fifth highest political office holder in Nigeria, a man that is gender-friendly with a deep knowledge of peculiar nature of the state, very well familiar with the problems besetting the state and has enunciated solutions to most of our problems; a man whose contacts are enough to turn Delta State into an industrial haven. It is therefore our sincere prayers for all Deltans to key into this project and make way for the best man for the job to step into the saddle for a better organized and administered Delta State’’, the communiqué added.

Earlier in a keynote address by Chief Francis Atanomeyovwi, Federal Commissioner, National Assembly Service Commission, Abuja, on ‘’A New Agenda For Delta 2023 (Urhobo For Governor Summit),’’ the youths were urged to consider Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the best candidate for 2023 stressing that except the grip of the cabal on the state is broken, Delta state cannot make progress.

Atanomeyovwi noted that ‘’the deepening hostility to good governance and development in Delta state is being entrenched by a culture of imposition of governors who are beholden, not only to their god fathers but are committed to sustaining the web of sleaze that has become synonymous with Delta State.

“Consequently, the fortune of Delta State cannot improve except the grip of the PDP-led cabal is broken. Arising from the foregoing, only a gubernatorial candidate who is not beholden of the status quo should be elected.

“Therefore, I am proud to announce to you that His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubts the capacity for leadership, development and youth empowerment,” he added.