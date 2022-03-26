By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Reports from the Kaduna International Airport indicated that terrorists had invaded the runway. and killed a security man attached to NAMA staff.

The terrorists also allegedly, prevented a Lagos-bound commercial aircraft from taking off on Saturday.

A combined unit of the military and other security agents were, however, deployed to the airport so as to chase away the terrorists.

A source, however, told journalists that the terrorists invaded the airport since Friday night but were repelled by the military.”

“The terrorists were many, about 200. They later regrouped and attacked the airport again. As of 12.30 pm, we could still hear gunshots at the airport,” the source said.

There was no reaction from the police at the time of this report, even as journalists were told that fighting was still going on to chase the terrorists away from the airport .

The Airport Manager, Mrs. Amina Ozi Salami, however, said no flight was held hostage by the terrorists as the only two flights had long taken off before the terrorists started firing shots at the runway from the parameter fence.

“The terrorists have their route behind the parameter fence and were always passing there.”

“One of the security guards who were at runway 05, was hit by the bullet from the terrorists on the head and he died on the way to the hospital.”

“AZMAN had long taken off at the time the bandits started shooting. Infact Azma may have forgotten that they came to Kaduna.%

“Unfortunately on their way to the hospital, the guard died.”

“Behind the parameter fence is their route, they are always passing through that place. I don’t know whether they wanted to come to the airport.”

“Unfortunately they shot at the runway ,unfortunately their bullet hit the security guard on the head.But the two flights we had, had taken off.

“There are military personnel in the airport and they gave it to the terrorists. They seized some of their motorcycles. The military succeeded in chasing them away,” she said.