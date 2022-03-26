President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Eagle Square to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention 2022 at about 8.23 p.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, APC governors and their deputies, Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha and other APC chieftains welcomed the president to the venue of the convention.

Other APC chieftains at the Eagle Square include the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC National Assembly members and hundreds of delegates.

The programme of events, earlier released by Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the APC Convention, indicated that the convention would witness elections into Zonal and National Offices of the party.

NAN, however, reports that President Buhari, APC governors and the party’s stakeholders had since agreed and endorsed consensus mode for selecting candidates for the party’s national positions, today.

Former Gov. George Akume had on March 25 revealed that six of the APC Chairmanship aspirants had withdrawn from the race.

Akume, presently the Minister of Special Duties, was a frontrunner in the chairmanship race before the reported endorsement of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu by President Buhari.

Akume made the revelation in a letter addressed to the Chairman,APC Election Sub-Committee, National Secretariat, Abuja.

NAN reports that the governors of Kogi, Zamfara and Nasarawa States as well as some cabinet ministers, including Alhaji Lai Mohammed, were among some other dignatories that arrived early at the venue of the convention. (NAN)