We’re on top of situation

Dayo Johnson Akure

Police in Ondo state has said that a nine year old boy was killed during an inter House Sport at Agolo High school Ikare Akoko, North East council area of Ondo state.

Spokesperson for the command, Funmi Odunlami told Vanguard last night that two others students were injured during the shootout.

Odunlami said normalcy had returned to the community following the drafting of detectives by the command.

“We learnt that some people were shooting during the Inter-house sports and a nine-year-old boy was killed in the process while two others were injured.

“We have drafted our men to the scene to restore peace in the area while investigation had commenced.”

She added that no arrest had been made by police detectives.

The corpse of the student had been deposited at a mortuary while those injured are presently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Recall that secondary school students from various parts of Akokoland attended the annual ceremony.

Many old students were equally

in attendance.