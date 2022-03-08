By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Representatives of over 600 Disengaged dockworkers, have again, pleaded with the Chief of Staff, CoS, to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, to prevail on Integrated Logistics Services Limited, INTELS, over their unpaid terminal and other benefits.

The disengaged workers who claimed they were disengaged between 2018 and 2020 following the termination of the contracts of their employers by INTELS, said about 30 of their colleagues have died for lack of money to take care of their medical and other needs.

According to the disengaged workers through their spokesperson, Effiok Asuquo Effiok, in a statement, “we are representatives of over 600 Dockworkers working Nted Internationals Limited (now Faiton Stevedoring Services Limited) involved in Service Boat and Berges operations in Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where we worked from 2005 to February 2020, before our disengagement; Modern Stevedoring Services Limited, Calabar, Cross River State, at INTELS Berth, from 2005 to February 2020, before our sack; and Modern Stevedoring Services Limited, offering Offshore Stevedoring services to INTELS in Calabar, Cross River and Port Harcourt, Rivers as well, from 2005 to 2018, when we were terminated.

Sir, if you will recall, in November 2021, we brought this matter to you pleading for your intervention on our behalf for INTELS to pay our employers for them to pay us our terminal and other benefits. We have written several letters to INTELS, even the Union, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has also written several letters to INTELS to no avail. Since November when we brought this matter to your knowledge, 10 more of our colleagues have died bringing the number of our colleagues that have died to 30 in Calabar, Onne, and Warri, since we were disengaged without pay as they had no money to meet their medical needs and other families’ commitments.

“We have been informed that the General Manager, Operations, and other top management staff of INTELS have relocated to Lugano, Switzerland. We do not have anybody to complain to anymore. The sad story is that the Nigerians who are overseeing INTELS activities here have become Demi-gods who do not care about our plight. Nigerian workers are really being enslaved by INTELS. The level of unfair Labour practices by INTELS is unimaginable.

Sir, we hear the federal government is planning to award another multi-million dollars contract to INTELS, apart from several other contracts INTELS is currently executing for the government. We are using this medium to beg you, to use your good office to ensure that the federal government does not award another contract to INTELS until it pays the terminal and other benefits it owes Nigerian workers.

“The federal government should make INTELS sign undertaking to be a responsible employer and respect the Nigerian Industrial relations process as well as institutions as a condition for further business dealings. Most of these disengaged Dockworkers are from the Niger Delta communities and they are becoming very restive and frustrated. We fear that if they are not paid as soon as possible, many of them may resort to militancy in the creek in desperation to feed themselves and families.”