By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Yet to be identified gunmen have shot dead the Deputy Chairman of Timber Shed Association, Borno chapter, Mr Aga City.

City as he is fondly called hail from the Gwoza local government area of the state.

Sources revealed that the deceased who resides with his family at Shagari low cost, near Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri, was shot at close range when he was about to enter his Corolla car after he bought some noodles to take it home.

A close friend to the deceased, who did not want his name mentioned told our correspondent that the incident was very shocking.

“We received a distress call last night that some unknown gunmen on Thursday evening shot dead our friend, Mr Aga City around Shagari low-cost general area.

“Immediately after the gunmen fired shots on City, they escaped the scene leaving him in the pool of his blood.

“City was then rushed to e nearby hospital in Maiduguri, but unfortunately confirmed dead, May His Soul Rest In Peace”. He stated.

Confirming the incident to Journalists in a text message, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya said, “Yes the Command is aware, and investigation is ongoing”.

