Gambari and Ogunsan

The University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, has appointed two prominent Nigerians — Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Founder/CEO Executive Group and Member of Board of Trustees Lagos State Security Trust Fund and Caleb University, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan.

The development was disclosed on the website of the school, earlier today.

Gambari and Ogunsan, alongside their co-appointees, are saddled with the responsibility of providing information, support, coaching, guidance and advisory services to Africa and Africans on behalf of the institution.

Guided by an Advisory Board, the university is made up of internal and external associates who bring a unique quality and expertise from their different areas of specialisation.

Other appointees on the board are Her Excellency, Professor Sarah Anyang Agbor (PhD) – Commissioner, African Union Commission; Ambassador Rossette Nyirinkindi Katungye; Former Uganda’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Geneva, and currently Advisor to Chairperson of the African Union; Sir Joseph Ntung Ari – Director General/Chief Executive, Industrial Training Fund (ITF); His Excellency, Dr Ibrahim Mayaki (PhD) – Former Prime Minister of Niger and Chief Executive Officer, AUDA-NEPAD Agency; Mr Tim Steele -Pro Vice Chancellor, International, University of Wolverhampton; Klaus Schneider, Executive Partner, Schneider & Schaffer Consulting, Germany; Tendai David Farirai, Director, Institutional Advancement and Partnerships University of South Africa (UNISA) and Tendai David Farirai- Director, Institutional Advancement and Partnerships University of South Africa (UNISA