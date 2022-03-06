Univasa, an indigenous ride-hailing company in Nigeria, has launched Verify and Pay, an innovative digital payment system to reshape the transport system in Nigeria and ease the payment system.

Through verify and pay, passengers hailing a cab can scan the barcode on the taxi to confirm the details of the driver and the vehicle, input their destination to check and negotiate fares, and select preferred payment options such as card payments or USSD.

The platform launched on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Lagos State Taxi Driver & Cab Operators Association, Oshodi was graced by the President of the association, high ranking members of LSTDCOA, PEDPPA president Comrade Idris, representative of Universal Insurance plc, Mr. Ayodele Kumolu and Mr. Israel Ifedayo, Mizala tech partner.

The Verify and Pay is a new face to transportation in Nigeria, it has currently been launched for the Lagos Yellow Cabs but will also cut across other forms of transport within the state, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt before the end of the year.

Speaking at the event, CEO of Univasa, Dr Ben Adeniyi said “The verify and pay platform initiative was born out of the need to be an “Enabler” to service providers and consumers.

For us at Univasa, providing innovative services is at the helm of our operations and we continue to hold it as a top priority. As a driver partner with Univasa, you get to enjoy the convenience of receiving your payments instantly with our instant withdrawal feature, so “Cash or Card e no matter” as we like to say and for the riders, we are offering you a chance to own your experience while hailing a ride”.

Mr Ayodele Kumolu, the representative of the Universal Insurance plc also spoke in details about their flexible insurance packages where drivers can apply and make payments in installments either a weekly, monthly or yearly package.

Additionally, Univasa rolled out its Drive to Own empowerment program, which allows drivers on the Univasa ride hailing app to pick a Univasa car as their vehicle of choice to work, make daily remittances for a duration of 18-24months, which will be deducted from their earnings from the app, and then the car is the driver’s.

The Univasa team also confirmed that the cars in the drive to own scheme have been insured with Universal Insurance plc and tech partners, Mizala, the insurance covers the car, third party and life.

Univasa also has a package for drivers who meet the earning mark of NGN 200,000 in a month will automatically be beneficiaries of free insurance against the next month and others can also easily apply for comprehensive insurance on a flexible payment structure.

The yellow cab drivers expressed their excitement for the new initiatives by Univasa especially verify and pay platform as it will help them track their rides and also help to improve the reputation of the association as their riders will be more assured of their safety.

UNIVASA is a wholly-owned Nigerian Company that provides a one-stop solution to fulfil the daily needs of Africans via cutting-edge digital technology. Univasa launched its ride-hailing application in the later part of 2020 in Lagos with a partnership with the popular Lagos yellow cabs (LSTDCOA) with a campaign called “Baba dey Online” and has since expanded operations to Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Benin City, Akure, Ilorin; Kwara state and Abuja.

The Univasa User and Provider apps are available for download on Google Playstore and the Apple AppStore.

Vanguard News Nigeria