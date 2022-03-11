.

By Adeola Badru

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Florence Banku Obi, yesterday, announced that the university found former President, Goodluck Jonathan worthy to be awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) of the institution.

Obi made this announcement when she led principal officers of the university to pay a courtesy visit to the former President.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the vice-chancellor was accompanied by the deputy vice-chancellor, academic, Professor Angela Oyo-Ita and the registrar, Ambassador Gabriel Egbe, members of the University Governing Council, Hon. Vincent Ogbuagu and Professor Eno Grace Nta and University’s Alumni Relations Officer, Dr. Dorn Cklaimz Enamhe.

Vanguard recalls that the award of honorary doctorate degree of the university is coming seven years after the former president left office in 2015.

Obi while speaking during the visit, recalled the roles played by the former president in uplifting the standard of education across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

She described her host as a humble gentleman who places Nigeria above any other personal consideration, referring to him as a unifying factor in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

The vice-chancellor reminded the former president that Nigerians will not forget the epochal call he puts across to his successor, President Buhari, which accounted for the relative peace and brotherhood that the nation is enjoying today.

Obi said that to this end, the governing council, senate and management of the institution have found in him (Jonathan) a man worthy in all ramifications for the award of an Honorary Doctorate Degree – (Honoris Causa) of the institution.

She maintained that the award is part of the activities for the 2022 convocation ceremonies of the university billed to take place later in the month.

Jonathan in his remark expressed appreciation to the council, senate and Management of the University of Calabar for finding him worthy of this honour even after his tenure as president.

He said though he had cause to turn down so many similar offers, but because of his love for the institution, he has no option but to graciously accept the offer from the University of Calabar with all amount of humility.

Enamhe in his contribution asserted that the Vice-Chancellor was determined and proactive at all times.

He said that the convocation will be one of the best ever hosted in the university

Director, Center for Educational Services in the university, Professor Takim Asu Ojua, who confirmed the visit of the VC to Jonathan with our correspondent on Wednesday, expressed joy and satisfaction that the development zeal of this Vice-Chancellor is worth commending.

He then pray for more strength, focus and others within and outside the system to join hands with her in order to make the university great, as he further said the visit of the team was in line with the activities of the university system on periods like these.