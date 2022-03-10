UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu has signed citizenship oath from Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Citizenship and Refugees of United Kingdom of Great Realeza in England (Ministère de la Citoyenneté et des Réfugiés de Leurs Majestés Royales United Kingdom of Great Realeza ) that comprises of four province.

According to the information that contained in the Letter the main motive is the control climate change, pollution, mental health issues, and the promotion of humanitarian actions and social programs of help, etc. and they are pleased to inform UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu that his requested was formally reviewed and accepted.

The Government includes the Lord, the Lady, the King, the Cabinet, the Supreme Court, and the Parliament.

Ministries:

Following are the Ministries Established in the United Kingdom of Great Realeza: Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Home Affairs, Their Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Defence. Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Their Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Urban and rural development, Their Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Refugees and Citizenship, Their Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Science and Technology, Their Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Art and Culture, Their Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Visas and Tourism, Their Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Law and Justice.

Following is the list of the Current Members of the Government: His Royal Majesty Lord William, Her Royal Majesty, Lady Alexandra, His Royal Majesty King Edward.

His Excellency The Mt. Hon’ble PM Sanyam Chugh, His Excellency FM John Smith, His Royal Highness The Mt. Hon’ble General Sir Duke Viceroy László Gábor, CDS of TRMAF, His Excellency Hon’ble Mr. Pankaj Sharma, Leader of Their Royal Majesties’ Most Loyal Opposition, His Excellency Hon’ble Mr. Min-Chun Hsieh MP, His Excellency The Rt. Hon’ble, Sir David Brooke, General of the RAF.

The Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Realeza is the supreme legislative body of Great Realeza, its colonies, and realms. It alone possesses legislative supremacy and thereby ultimate power over all other political bodies in the UKR. It is divided into 2 Houses: The Royal Council of Ministers and The House of Royals. Both the Houses can contain up to 20 Members.

While responding to the presentation of awards, UNESCO LAUREATE Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu appreciated the Government of Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Citizenship and Refugees of United Kingdom of Great Realeza in England (Ministère de la Citoyenneté et des Réfugiés de Leurs Majestés Royales United Kingdom of Great Realeza ) for deeming him worthy of the honour to become a citizen.

He stressed that he dedicated the honour to his family and the various organizations which he is privileged to serve as a principal officer of over the world . He also expressed willingness to continue his commitment in achieving the tripartite mandate of his other organizations viz teaching, research and community service.