In accordance with letter that was written with E- passport as a citizen of Republic of Istria by Department of Citizenship Ministry of Interior, From: Bureau of Communications, Department of Citizenship, 1 Constitutional Ave. Hamburg.

The letter reads:

To:

UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu

VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMITION

Distinguished Citizen,

We are honoured to inform about the Department’s decision to hand you your own ISTRIAN PASSPOURT. This passpourt can be used to attest your citizenship. This can help you in a number of ways around our country:

To get a job;

To aquire international recognition as a Citizen of Istria;

To be an active member of the Istrian Society;

To be presented to the President for a special visa, if the case may occure;

And may others that you shall discover on your own on the way.

We are proud that you decided to join our community and hope you feel included.

Thank you again!

The Department of Citizenship

Office of Communications

While responding to the presentation of awards, UNESCO LAUREATE Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu appreciated the Government of Republic of Istria through Department of Citizenship, Ministry of Interior, From: Bureau of Communications, Department of Citizenship that located at Number 1 Constitutional Ave. Hamburg, Republic of Istria for deeming him worthy of the honour to become a citizen.

He stressed that he dedicated the honour to his family and the various organizations which he is privileged to serve as a principal officer of over the world. He also expressed willingness to continue his commitment in achieving the tripartite mandate of his other organizations viz teaching, research and community service.