UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, has received citizenship ID number ( PR0707BAOC74) of State of Vishwamitra that comprises six provinces and the region in India.

It was in accordance to the information that was received by him from Department of Citizenship and Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs , Government of State of Vishwamitra, that comprises six provinces and the region in India at Asia.

The State of Vishwamitra (Hindi: विश्वामित्र राज्य (Listen) (help·info)), referred colloquially as Vishwamitra (VH), is Located in South Asia, it is landlocked almost completely within Guwahati, India. Vishwamitra is a federal elective constitutional monarchy, with the Rashtradhyaksh being the monarch. The capital and the largest city is Rajagriha, which is the national administrative capital of the nation. Vishwamitra has two official languages, English and Hindi, as well as seven scheduled languages; Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Urdu, Romanian, French and Spanish. The main administrative region of Vishwamitra is its six provinces and the region is termed as the National Territorial Region, which is separated from the Crown Territory of Chandrabans. The nation has six overseas territories.

GOVERNMENT

The State of Vishwamitra is an absolute monarchy under diarchy. The federal system is followed and hence the provincial rulers, Rajpramukhs, are responsible for running the administration of their provincial government.

The Prime Minister, who is the Head of Government, is elected by the Parliament after its annual elections, and then appointed by the Rashtradhyaksh. The Prime Minister leads a 17 member cabinet, with various positions of Deputy Prime Minister, Senior Ministers, Coordinating Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State (Independent Charge) & Ministers of State.

PRIVY COUNCIL

The Rashtradhyaksh is the Sovereign of the Privy Council, which is a body of advisers who are appointed by the Sovereign for various matters of state, public and diplomacy. The advisers are called as Privy Councillors (PC) while some are called as Special Advisors or Counsellors.

At certain cases, they hold the rank of a Cabinet Minister and advise the Rashtradhyaksh on various important policy related matters.

While responding to the presentation of awards, UNESCO LAUREATE Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu appreciated the Department of Citizenship and Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of State of Vishwamitra that comprises six provinces and the region in India at Asia for deeming him worthy of the honour to become a citizen.

He stressed that he dedicated the honour to his family and the various organizations which he is privileged to serve as a principal officer all over the world. He also expressed willingness to continue his commitment in achieving the tripartite mandate of his other organizations viz teaching, research and community service.