By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina APC Local Government election campaign flag off held at Kankia LG township stadium has been marred by uncontrollable crowd of supporters of aspirants for the April 11 Local Government election and aspirants for the 2023 governorship election.

The Katsina State Executive Governor, Aminu Bello Masari as well as other dignitaries could not deliver their goodwill message as a result of the mammoth crowd.

Notwithstanding, the party managed to hand over flags to chairmanship and councillorship candidate that will represent the All Progressive Congress in the forthcoming local government election scheduled for 11th April 2022.

Vanguard gathered from the venue of the event that the organisers underestimated the crowd of supporters of the party by choosing to hold the event at the Kankia township stadium.

However, no casualty has been reported, despite the stampede in some part of the stadium.