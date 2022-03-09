Al-Makura

.As Okorocha urges respect for court orders

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Former Governor of Nasarawa state and national chairmanship aspirant in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, has asked the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi and party supporters not to lose sleep over Tuesday’s Federal High Court judgment which ordered the removal of the governor and his deputy.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, Almakura said from his knowledge of the nation’s political history and several court rulings on the same matter, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP lawsuit seeking to remove Umahi from office was a reckless academic exercise, as the appellate court would not waste time in upturning the ruling of the lower court.

Urging the people and APC party faithful to continue to support Umahi to deliver democracy dividends till the last day of his tenure, Almakura said the governor has a right to freedom of association

“The news of the court judgment came to me and other lovers of Nigeria’s democracy as a surprise, especially given that the courts, including the Supreme Court, had severally determined the position of the law concerning a governor who decides to exercise his right to freedom of association.

“In any case, the good thing is that in envisaging situations as the Federal High Court judgment, the 1999 Constitution provides for a review of judicial orders by appellate courts to ensure that justice is not only done but is also seen to be done in every case.

“The PDP suit against Umahi, in the popular view, lacks merit and will ultimately collapse and earn its deserved place as a reckless academic exercise.

“I stand in solidarity with Governor Dave Umahi, the people of Ebonyi State, and our great party. I support the Governor in every step taken to ensure judicial redress on this matter.

“I equally call on him to remain unscathed and undistracted in the face of this onslaught, but to continue in the delivery of his widely acclaimed democracy dividends to the people of Ebonyi in particular, and Nigerians in general”.

The former governor of Nasarawa State wondered why the PDP should be aggrieved over Umahi’s decision to join forces with the progressives, noting that the PDP was not only the catalyst but also a major beneficiary of change of political platforms by elected political officeholders.

“The PDP lacks any moral ground to contest Umahi’s decision to freely associate for the betterment of his people and Nigeria”, he stated.

Meanwhile, former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha has asked the APC to continue to respect all court judgments.

He however said where an appeal has been entered in a case, it presupposes that the appealing party has obeyed the order of the lower court.

Okorocha said; “Every pronouncement of the courts should be obeyed unless subjected to a superior court for appeal. In other words, where there is an appeal to a superior court on any matter, the lower court ceases to have authority over the matter.

“Nobody in this country should say he will not obey any court order. Section 287 of our constitution makes it clear that every institution and organ of government should be obeyed but thank God for the ruling party, it has respect for the rule of law.

“It is assumed that the court order no matter what form and shape it takes must be obeyed but secondly you have an opening to go to the Court of Appeal to allow the superior court suspend the judgment of the lower court. So you have obeyed if you tell the superior court to give you another hearing on the matter. It does not mean you have not obeyed the lower court but you give the superior court an opportunity to re-hear the matter”.