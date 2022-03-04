.

By Victoria Ojeme

The chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa says an additional two aircrafts evacuating Nigerians from Ukraine will arrive today.

The first batch of Nigerian evacuees escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine arrived this morning in Abuja.

The 411 Nigerians inclusive of students and consular staff members arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja this morning.

The Nigerian airline- Max Air evacuating the citizens arrived in Abuja this morning at exactly 7:11 AM.

Reacting to the development, the NiDCOM head said “To God be the glory Max Air Evacuation flight VM602 from Bucharest touched down in Abuja”

Also Read:

Evacuate 8000 Nigerians in Ukraine, not students alone — Ex-ambassador, Gana Yisa tells FG

She added that the evacuees are 416 as against the earlier reported 411.

“Two more arrivals expected later today,” NiDCOM said.

NIDCOM yesterday hinted on their arrival when it said “Stranded Nigerians in Ukraine about to take off from Bucharest, Romania en route Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja today, 03/02/2022 with an expected arrival 0400 am local time on 04/03/2022.”

The federal government had on Wednesday, approved $8.5 million for the immediate evacuation of 5,000 Nigerians stranded as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The government earlier scheduled the arrival of the first batch of evacuees for Thursday. But the flight was rescheduled.

The evacuees were received at the airport in Abuja by Edward Adedokun, director search and rescue of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); officials of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Meanwhile, each returnee will get $100 equivalent of N56, 000 Nigerian naira, from the Federal Government on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, the countries where the pickup flights would be headed include Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.

Vanguard News Nigeria