Mykolenko

Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko has hit out at Russia captain, Artem Dzyuba and his international team-mates for their silence over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian defender, who joined Everton from Dynamo Kyiv in January, embraced his international colleague Oleksandr Zinchenko before Manchester City FC’s clash with the Toffees at the weekend.

But, while support for Ukraine has been widespread, Cherkasy-born Mykolenko is furious that has not extended to players from the Russian football team.

In a post on Instagram in his native language, the 22-year-old said: “whilst you remain silent along with your football team-mates, peaceful civilians are being killed in Ukraine.

“You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and most importantly the lives of your kids. And I’m glad.”

Mykolenko’s post came the day after FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia from all competitions.

Meanwhile, Alisher Usmanov, who has sponsorship links to Everton, has had his assets frozen as part of sanctions imposed by the European Union. (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria