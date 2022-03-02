Before the conflict there were several thousand African students in Ukraine Photo Credit: AFP

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- MINISTER of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said the federal government was working round the clock to ensure the safe return of Nigerian students and other citizens caught up in the war in Ukraine.

Farouq in a statement issued from her ministry, Wednesday, through Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, Deputy Director Information of the ministry, said “Mr. President has approved the immediate evacuation of Nigerian Citizens from the conflict areas and has directed the Ministry to work with all relevant agencies to ensure this is done quickly and expeditiously.”

Açcording to her, “Relevant agencies under the ministry that including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have been directed to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure smooth evacuation.”

Explaining that,” The National Emergency Management Agency is the leading the evacuation process while the Ministry is providing the coordination and necessary support”, the statement quoted the minister urging “all parents to remain calm as the Federal Government is doing all it can to ensure that Nigerians are returned in safety and dignity as soon as possible.”

“She confirmed that three flights are leaving Abuja for Romania, Hungary, and Poland for this purpose on Wednesday 2nd March 2022 while other flights will be arranged as the situation progresses.

“She called on all Nigerian in Ukraine to be guided by the advisories regularly issued by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs at all times,” it read.