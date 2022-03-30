The United Kingdom-Nigeria Trade and Investment Mission Summit has said that the summit aims to create opportunities for more direct engagements and in-depth discussions on the potential benefits of post-Brexit Britain going global and Nigeria’s trade and investment relations opportunities.



According to the organizers, the summit with the theme, “Road to improve and strengthen trading and investment relationships,” will hold in London with a lunch reception and opening ceremony to be hosted by Lord Taylor of Warwick, in the House of Lords Westminster Parliament.



In their words: “We are very hopeful that after much discussions and resolutions on the UK regulatory frameworks and understanding the Nigeria standardisation and quality challenges of produce/food export direct to the UK, which at the moment is in deficit in comparison to other key export countries, such as Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.



“For example, Kenya is expected to be a net exporter of mango fruits to the UK. What stops Nigeria’s mango farmers from competing favourably on this agro-produce export post-brexit opportunities.



“In view of this, the parliamentary discussions would be centred on legislation, rules and regulations of import/export relations between Nigeria and the UK exports. It’s a known factor in the industry that many Nigerian produce pass through third-party countries into the UK market. The Summit aims to explore how this can be mitigated for the mutual benefit of both countries.

“There is also the need for a bilateral engagement to further understanding why, unlike the above-mentioned countries, the UK and Nigeria are yet to confirm a post-Brexit trade deal for their export commodities and investments.”

Vanguard News Nigeria