The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Tuesday, said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State remains the most peaceful governor in the country.

Rev. Fr. Mbaka added that Ugwuanyi is a father to all and a very friendly governor who cannot do without making peace, stressing that “his name should be peace”.

The Spiritual Director, who spoke when he led delegation of Red Star Belgrade Football Club, Serbia and Antalyaspor Football Club, Turkey, to the Government House, Enugu, on a courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, maintained that peace is in the governor’s nature and “peace is in his integrity”.

The cleric informed the governor that the delegation from Serbia and Turkey were “football Scouts who decided the use Enugu State for their scouting activity”, adding that they came to Enugu on behalf of Adoration Football Club.

Rev. Fr. Mbaka disclosed that the youth of the Adoration ministry who can play football are engaged in the sporting activity and stand the chance of being picked to play international football in their clubs in Serbia and Turkey.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UDE Sports Management Limited, Uche Dominic Egbukwu who was appointed as the Sporting Director of Adoration Football Club, Enugu State (South East), commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his peaceful disposition and uncommon leadership qualities.

According to him, “Among all the eastern governors, you (Ugwuanyi) are number one who don’t have any controversy. We respect you and respect Enugu State government. Here is a peaceful place, there is no problem of security here and the people of Enugu State love you”.

In his speech, the Sporting Director and Chief Scouts, Red Star Belgrade Football Club, Serbia, Mr. Milos, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the hospitality and for welcoming them, and expressed optimism that they will find many players in Enugu after the scouting activity.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi welcomed the delegation to Enugu State and described their choice of Enugu for the international sporting programme as a worthy decision.

The governor assured them of his administration’s support, stressing that Enugu State is a peaceful state and has a lot of talents who can add value to football worldwide.

“If our people are discovered, we will benefit a lot”, he said.

Gov. Ugwuanyi therefore appreciated Rev. Fr. Mbaka and his team their initiative of promoting sports development in the state and beyond.