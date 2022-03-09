By Egufe Yafugborhi

UGHIEVWEN Democratic Assembly (UDA) has dismissed as “false alarm”, recent perception by some Concerned People Of Ughelli South, urging political leaders in that Delta state locality to avert looming crisis over alleged “Attempt by mischief makers to make Ughievwen people believe they can continue in the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) for another eight years.

The complaining group at a purported meeting in Asaba, had in a public statement concluded that Ughievwen people of Ughelli South Constituency I have no justification to extend their occupation of the State Constituency seat in the State Assembly, after serving eight (8) years already under the common rotational understanding among the key political blocs in the Local Government.

In the rejoinder signed by Thomas Edafevwiroro, Chairman and Chief David Ekuetafia, Secretary, the UDA noted that the statement credited to the said Concerned People of Ughelli South was an “ill conceived propaganda calculated to create disharmony in a peaceful Local Government Area like ours and especially within the family of the People Democratic Party, PDP.”

The body stated, “Categorically that no Ughievwen man or woman in PDP is begging anyone for the position of member, Ughelli South State Constituency in the Delta Assembly to remain in Ughievwen beyond 2023 (especially when Ughievwen people of Constituency I will only be completing their first 8 years in June 2023 out of our 16 years like Constituency II did, from June 1999 to June 2015)”.

“On representation of Ughelli South in the DTHA, there is no clash of interest of any sort howsoever between leaders of Constituency I (Ughievwen) and our brothers in Constituency II (Eghwu/Olomu etc) especially when Constituency II completed her four terms of 16 years from June 1999 to June 2015. Constituency I (Ughievwen) had only begun its four terms of 16 years in June 2015 and by June of 2023, it would be doing only 8 out of the deserved 16 years.”

UDA reminded stakeholders that power sharing along the two Ughelli South Local Government Area main political blocs has always been rotated over four distributable offices of House of Assembly, Council Chairman, PDP Chairman and Secretary, Local Education Authority and that it was mischievous of a group without identity to attempt muddling up the common understanding.

“We call on the Governor and Leader of the PDP in the State, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as the State Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso to disregard the ill-fated and mischievously divisive utterances.

“We assure His Excellency and entire leadership of the Party that there is no form of rancour or division within the PDP family in Ughelli South as leaders of both Constituencies I and of II are working together assiduously and closing ranks as the 2023 general elections are fast drawing near”, UDA asserted.