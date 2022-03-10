ONITSHA- The founder Ultimate Destiny Uplifters Foundation (UDUF), Dr. Ezuma Smart Chinedu has charged young entrepreneurs and leaders in the state to invest in self-development and build network of like minds for a purposeful life. He stated this in his remark at the just concluded Active Leadership Boot Camp designed to offer practical in-depth insight into the principles of successful leadership and its application for life’s effectiveness. The boot camp which was held at Onitsha business school had over 50 youth representing various interests and organization in attendance.

In his speech, one of the speakers, Prof Olusegun emphasized the importance of leadership, noting that no organization has growth potential without effective leadership. He further stated that contrary to popular opinion, leadership in any organization does not necessarily entail being in a position but rather an act of wielding positive influence in their space. In their various speeches, the discussants held unanimous view that passion and vision were prerequisite for success in any organization.

Similarly, in his delivery, Barr. Ikenna Emmanuel advised youth to be visionary, noting that the poorest man in the world is the man without a dream or vision. He commended the participants and assured them that being at the boot camp alone could be counted as one of the quality decisions they took in their lives and noted that only a quality decision could make a man’s vision or dream realizable.

Speaking on business financing, Hon. Emeka Omatah emphasized the importance of funding to the growth of any business venture and went further to list some of the institutions which entrepreneurs can reach out to for grants and loans, admonishing entrepreneurs to shun ostentatious living and avoid unnecessary showoff to impress people, adding that many businesses have gone into bad debt and or liquidated because of this reason. Some of the speakers equally enjoined young leaders and entrepreneurs to be community oriented and advised them to be conscious of making contributions to the growth and progress of their local community where their businesses are located or sited. This is to help build a bond between them and the communities as well as their customers, a necessary ingredient for trust and growth.

There was breakout session (classwork and presentation) at the boot camp where young leaders and entrepreneurs brain stormed on how to mobilize their resources in the service of their various communities.

Other highlights of the event include the launching of UDUF volunteer course, presentation of certificates to participants and vote of thanks. The participants were effusive with praise for the Organizers, adding that the programme was a high octane training.