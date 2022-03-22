Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (left) Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, the immediate past Governor

The immediate past Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, will Chair the Maiden Warri North Economic Summit, slated for Thursday March 24, while current Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and State Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, are expected to grace the occasion as Principal Chief Guest of Honour and Chief Guest of Honour.

The summit, with the theme; ‘Boosting the Local Economy Through Oil and Gas, Tourism and Shipping’, will take place 10.00am at KCMA Hall, after Warri North Council Secretariat, in the historic town of Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State.

According to a statement released in Warri, Monday March 21 by Mr. Omayeli Okotie, the Chief Executive Officer of Siaf Consulting Limited, the firm organizing the one-day event, the Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator James Manager, the member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Daniel Reyenieju, former Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area and Chairman of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Hon. Michael Diden as well as Hon. Daniel Omayone Mayuku, ex- Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation in Delta State House of Assembly, who is the current Executive Director of Projects, DESOPADEC, will be Special Guests of Honour.

The gathering of the Economy and Political Think-Tank, which will feature His Imperial Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III as Royal Father, would also have the member representing Warri North Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Fred Martins, Delta State Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Hon. (Mrs.) Flora Alatan, the member representing Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality in the Board of DESOPADEC, Hon. Griftson Timeyin Omatsuli and Chief, Omolubi Newuwumi, as Guests of Honour.

. Okotie, noted that there shall be discussion on Oil and Gas, with the theme: ‘OIL AND GAS: STEMMING THE TIDE OF ECONOMIC COMMENSALISM- A CASE FOR SUSTAINABLE CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) FOR HOST COMMUNITIES’, featuring Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emma Amgbaduba, as Keynote Speaker.

Findings revealed that the organizers birthed the idea of the summit, because: “Despite the huge economic importance cum potential of Warri North Local Government Area to the State and the country at large, the local government area has just one commercial bank, a Sapele-controlled transportation system, no tertiary institution, an uncompleted stadium, only one ATM gallery, a moribund Sea Port, no transport company connecting Benin City and/or Warri, one hospital and no radio or television station”, yet: “Host to several Petroleum Tank Farms, a Lubricant Blending Plant, White Elephant Modular Refineries and an abandoned EPZ project”.

Guest Speakers, shall include Representatives from Delta Ports Complex, Warri; the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and the Tourism Sector, Awaritse Nigeria Limited, Total Energies Plc, Optima Energy Resources Limited, Taurus Oil and Gas Limited and Ebenco Global Link Limited.

The Economic Summit, shall also focus on Tourism and Shipping, with the theme: ‘Harnessing Tourism and Shipping for Local Economic Development’.