*Task aspirants on peaceful electioneering

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Friday sworn-in five new commissioners and one Special Adviser cleared and confirmed by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday into the State Executive Council.

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Emmanuel charged the new appointees to bring in tangible values to enable his administration land safely.

He noted that they were appointed into his cabinet at a very critical moment when his administration is having much to deliver to Akwa Ibom people and advised them to place the interest of Akwa Ibom people above their personal interest.

His words,”This is another call to duty. From your CV, it is obvious that you are combat ready. Give preference to Akwa Ibom people. Do not place your personal interest above the interest of the people.

” You are coming at a time we have much to deliver. Bring your very best to make sure we land well and safely”

The governor, used the opportunity to appeal to those contesting for election in 2023 to shun violence during the electioneering consultations.

He stressed that ambition of one man was nothing compared to the safety of over 7million Akwa Ibom people, adding, “Let us play politics with understanding and fear of God. We have total zero tolerance for violence”.

Meanwhile, following the cabinet reshuffle portfolios were assigned to the new appointees as follows, Dr. (Mrs.) Offiong Samuel Offor- Ministry of Agriculture, Capt.Iniobong Edward Ekong(rtd) Ministry of Lands & Water Resources, Bob Almond Emem, Ministry of Economic Development.

Others are Aniefiok Isaac Nkom, Ministry of Labour & Manpower Planning, Bassey B. Okon, Ministry of Special Duties & Ibom Deep Seaport, and Engr. Camillus Essien Umoh, Ministry of Trade & Investment.

The Secretary to State Government,(SSG) Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem who disclosed this in a statement said, “This portfolio assignment takes immediate effect.

“In order to enable the Ministry of Economic Development focus on its core ministerial responsibility of Economic Planning, Development and Monitoring, His Excellency the Governor has approved the transfer of Ibom Deep Seaport development and oversight to the Ministry of Special Duties.

“Similarly, as a result of the rapid growth in the state aviation industry, Aviation Development matters have been transferred from the Ministry of Special Duties to the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Aviation Development in the office of the Governor”