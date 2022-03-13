Udom

Occupants of structures constituting an impediment to construction work along the Nsit Ubium-Eket axis of the Eket-Etinan road, who have been compensated, have been urged to vacate and allow the right of way, as the government was committed to completing the dual carriage expressway from Etinan to Eket.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel stated this, while speaking at a funeral service in Afaha Atai, Eket local government area, in honour of the late Pastor Benjamin James Bassey, father of Elder Samuel Bassey, Special Representative to the Governor, Akwa Ibom State Liaison Office, Lagos.

While restating the commitment of his administration to complete all ongoing projects in the state within record time, he appreciated the pace of work by CCECC along the Eket-Etinan road and sued for the cooperation of all to expedite completing a dual thoroughfare from Nsit Ubium across Okon axis to the Eket roundabout.

“If you’ve been given the compensation, please, please, please vacate in peace. Those compensations are based on professional valuation.

“We are a government of peace, we don’t like forcing people out, but please don’t take us for granted. We’ve given money, some people have collected the money and have refused to leave and that is slowing down the pace of work.

“So let those people peacefully give us the right of way so that we can finish the work in time. I have approximately one year to tidy up all these things and we are determined to tidy up everything we’re doing in the state as soon as possible,” Governor Emmanuel pleaded.

The governor commiserated with the bereaved family and commended the church for their support in ensuring a befitting funeral, while thanking God for the blessed life of the deceased, describing his death as a glorious exit.

Building on his administration’s gesture of establishing a school in Afaha Atai to bring secondary education nearer to the teeming children of the entire area, Governor Emmanuel also announced a donation of 20 new computer sets for the new Government Secondary School, Afaha Atai.

This, he stressed, was to ensure the student is groomed to meet up the latest ICT requirements.

Governor Emmanuel also extended his kindness to the Afaha Atai community by directing immediate renovation of a dilapidated residential building, belonging to one Mr. Anietie Victor Isangedighi, near the school compound.

Delivering a homily at the event tagged “Repeating the Mistake of the Past”, culled from Luke 2:25-32, the General Superintendent of Qua Iboe Church, Rev. Ekpedeme Effanga, likened the deceased to the biblical Simeon who never abandoned the altar, but stayed to witness the salvation of God despite not being recognized in the line of the priesthood.

He, therefore, urged present-day clergymen not to abandon the altar of prayers, intercession, and ministry of the gospel to run after politics, to avoid the mistake of the biblical Caiaphas who, despite being the high priest of his days, was so indulged in politics that he could not discern the coming of Jesus Christ as fulfillment of God’s promise.