Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State has charged Public officers to allow selflessness and integrity to guide them in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He reminded them to abide by their oaths of allegiance and office which bound them to be more committed to service rather than engaging in acts that serve only their personal motives.

Udom stated these when he swore in six new Commissioners into the State Executive Council to replace those who have left in pursuit of sundry political interests.

He said with barely a year left for his tenure to elapse, the appointees were required to bring their ingenuity to their new assignments as the administration aimed to land successfully.

The Governor used the occasion to also cautioned everyone to be wary of politicians who exhibit anti-state tendencies, political violence, and inactions that tend to breach the peace in the state, but rather to make peace the centre of their conduct in the general interest of the state.

He said any politician who uses fear, threats, and intimidation to seek political power in Akwa Ibom State, shall be rejected by the people and by God.

The new Commissioners are; Dr. Bassey Okon for the Ministry of Special Duties & Ibom Deep Seaport, Mrs. Offiong Samuel Offor, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Aniefiok Isaac Nkom, Ministry of Labour & Manpower Planning, Captain Iniobong Ekong (Rtd), Ministry of Lands & Water Resources, Mr. Emem Bob, Ministry of Economic Development and Engr Camilus Essien Umoh for the Ministry of Trade & Investment.

Furthermore, the Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the transfer of Ibom Deep Seaport development and oversight to the Ministry of Special Duties, explaining that the move was in order to enable the Ministry of Economic Development to focus on its core ministerial responsibility of Economic Planning, Development and Monitoring.

According to a press release by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, “as a result of the rapid growth in the state aviation industry, Aviation development matters have been transferred from the Ministry of Special Duties to the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Aviation Development in the office of the Governor.