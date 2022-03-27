Delta State governorship hopeful, Chief (Amb) Uba A. Michael joined delegates from across the country on Saturday at the Eagle Square in Abuja as the the All Progressives Congress elected members for its National Working Committee.

The party has been without a substantive chairman since the exit of former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole. Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni had acted in that stead up until the emergence of Abdullahi Adamu yesterday.

Uba who attended the with his wife described it as peaceful and believes that his party will retain power at the national level come next year, even as he hopes to do same in Delta State.

He called on Deltans to ensure that they make the right choices when the elections come around next year by voting for only credible candidates.

Other notable personalities present at the convention are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice Presiden, Yemi Osinbajo, APC national leader and presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege, Governor David Umahi and other leaders of the party.