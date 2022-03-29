Delta State governorship, Chief (Amb) Uba A. Michael has described APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a thoroughbred who leads from the front and a builder of men.

This is coming on the occasion of the presidential aspirant’s 70th birthday celebration.

Uba said Tinubu has lived an exemplary life which shows in the massive love and support he gets anywhere he goes.

He prayed for more years for Tinubu to reap the fruit of his labour.

Both Uba and Tinubu attended the All Progressives Congress convention that held at the Eagle Square last Saturday.