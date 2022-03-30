.

With a stable and secure environment and investor-friendly legislation, the UAE is an ideal destination for investment.

The UAE offers a low-tax environment and new opportunities for investment across both mainland and free zone jurisdictions through the passing of the new Foreign Direct Investment Law in 2018.

Pivoted to attract USD 150 billion of inward foreign investment over the next nine years, with aspirations to become one of the 10 biggest global investment destinations by 2030.

At the crossroads of major growth centres across the Middle East, South Asia and East Africa, the UAE offers opportunities to quickly scale-up operations to serve local and regional markets. With its strategic geographic location, the seven Emirates are directly connected to more than 250 cities around the world, making it a major player in international trade, with its expanded networks of shipping lines reaching more than 400 cities.

Ranking 4th globally in ports infrastructure, The GCC’s second-largest economy is home to 10 civil airports, 27 airline licenses, 105 cargo companies, 12 commercial ports with a capacity of cargo tonnage of 80 million. With two of the world’s top 50 container ports are in the UAE, with Dubai featuring among the top ten, it is no surprise that 60 percent of cargo destined for GCC states arrives via the UAE’s seaports.

In addition to port and logistics infrastructure, the UAE boasts the most advanced digital infrastructure in the region, ranking first in the Arab world and eighth globally in the Online Services Index (OSI) by the UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

The UAE was also ranked seventh globally in the Telecommunication Infrastructure Index (TII) in the same report. The pace of investment isn’t slowing either, with the UAE ranked third globally for its investment in infrastructure projects and infrastructure facilities, according to Site Selection Magazine’s Global Groundwork Index for 2020.

We believe that foreign investors can benefit from the UAE’s logistics expertise and role as a regional hub for the Middle East, and its strong network of economic agreements, including 101 Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreements and some 67 Bilateral Investment Treaties.

Investing in the Emirates ensures sustainable future growth for multinational corporations, SMEs, and private investors alike, with a prime focus on industrialising the economy and promoting technology and AI startups, an agenda that both Nigeria and the UAE aim to achieve.

The emirate’s long term development strategy calls for more privately-funded growth. To that

end, the UAE recently introduced the Foreign Direct Investment Law, which opens the door to 100% foreign ownership of companies in approved sectors, representing a historic shift in national policy.

Also at the federal level, a raft of UAE visas aims to attract fresh capital flows. These include a 10-year residency visa for specialists in certain fields, such as scientific research, and visa extensions for dependants and graduating students.

These initiatives also include the introduction of dual licences for companies operating in free zones, thereby allowing for onshore operations and participation in public procurement tenders.

Together, the reforms at the national and emirate level are helping to make the future of the UAE an upper-crust investment destination and also aid maintenance of the UAE’s position in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index. In the “Doing Business 2020” report, the country remained the strongest performer in the region, and placed 16th overall out of 190 economies, scoring particularly well in categories such as access to electricity, dealing with construction permits, contract enforcement and starting a business.