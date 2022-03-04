The United Apostolic Church of Christ will hold its annual Pastors’ Conference between Monday, March 14 and Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Church’s training center, Sabo, Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The conference that will be presided over by the Church’s President, Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi will among other things feature Seminars, Workshops, Revival, Interactive session, Fire-filled prayers for renewal of anointing and lots more.

Rev. Dr. Owoyemi said, “the Pastors Conference is an avenue to refresh and reignite fire in the ministerial lives of ministers of God. We plan to expand the scope of the pastors’ conference by inviting guest ministers for ministry. Among notable men of God that will be invited is Archbishop John Faola, an erudite bible scholar.”

According to Pastor Paul I. Erakhifu, Media Director of UACC, all ordained ministers of God in the Church across the globe are expected to gather at Ibadan for the conference.

There will also be a three days’ open air crusade at Lekan Salami Stadium from 17th to 19th of March, 2022 by 4.00pm daily. Interestingly, there will be special prayers for Nigeria during the conference.