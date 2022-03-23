By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Nigerian Falconets has arrived in Benin City, Edo State capital for their Saturday FIFA Women U-20 World Cup qualifier second leg encounter against the Senegalese team.

The Christopher Danjuma led team was received at the Benin Airport by the Permanent Secretary of Edo Sports Commission, Sabina Chikere where Danjuma said Benin is home to them and they were sure of completing the job here on Saturday.

He said “It is a very exciting thing to be in Benin for our last qualifier. In 2018, we picked our ticket to the World Cup in the same City and same Stadium. So, it is a very exciting thing to be back here again and we know the support we had then from the people and government.

“It is a wonderful State, excellent arena, so I think that sums everything all; coming to Benin is an already established win.

On her part, Chikere said that the State will always welcome and be ready to host any of Nigeria’s national teams.

“What happened last week when Flamingos were here will happen again. Benin is a good place for our national teams and anytime they come here, they win, so we will be expecting the same victory for them.



“We are not just particular about football, for us in Edo, the doors are opened for everyone who has sporting events to come around and host their events in our world-class facilities.



“For this match, the gates will be opened for fans, as usual, so we enjoin everyone to come all out and spur their girls to victory,” she stated.