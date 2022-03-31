By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden has declared his intention to take over from his Principal, Governor Simon Lalong, as Governor in 2023.

Tyoden who has been the State Deputy Governor since 2015 said he is the best candidate to succeed Governor Lalong as he has the experience and competence to positively continue with the rescue administration’s agenda for the State.

Addressing the State leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, his Party elders, and his supporters, separately at the Party Secretariat Ewarewah House and his campaign office, Kalwa House, Jos, Tyoden maintained he will run an all-inclusive government that reflects the social diversity of the state.

According to him, “My fellow compatriots, it gives me considerable pleasure to share with you my aspiration to the Governor of our dear State in 2023 by the grace of God. I believe strongly that I have a great deal to contribute to the development of Plateau State given my experience in the enterprise of governance for nearly seven years now. I have been a passionate and uncompromising co-driver of the Rescue Administration ably led by Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong.

“I can proudly declare that the Rescue Administration has redefined governance in the state and this explains the significant progress in the socio-economic and political development recorded in the state. My aspiration is partly motivated by the burning desire to sustain and possibly expand the frontiers of the legacies of the Rescue Administration in the state.

“It is common knowledge that Plateau State is a microcosm of the larger Nigerian society in the sense that it is characterized by the same social pluralism such as ethnic, religious, cultural, and linguistic diversity. Governing a state that is as diverse as Plateau State requires one with a good sense of tact, strategic and critical thinking to build robust social cohesion and harmony among the diverse social elements as a necessary precondition for sound and effective governance.

“This is what the Rescue Administration has successfully done and I hope to improve on it to bring about seamless unity and harmony among the diverse groups in the state. Once we have been able to overcome the challenge of unity and integration in the Plateau State, the foundation for good governance that will make citizens radiate with happiness and contentment is laid. This will eliminate all sources of social frictions that have conspired to slow down the pace of development of the state.”

He added that his “over 40 years of public service experience has adequately equipped and prepared me for the arduous task of governing the state…”

Tyoden, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, noted, “Plateau State has come a long way in the trajectories of development. The people have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly. The Rescue Administration that I have been part of since 2015 has been a sensitive, caring, and responsive administration driven by the values of integrity, transparency, accountability, trust, and rule of law conscious. These ethical principles underwrite our administration and I will remain faithful to them to drive governance under my leadership.”

The Party leadership through the State Chairman, Rufus Bature assured of a commitment to be fair to all aspirants.