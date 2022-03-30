By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command, Wednesday confirmed that two police officers arrested for allegedly stealing tiles from Canadian University in Obudu, Cross River were facing disciplinary actions as their orderly room trials were held today.

The two Policemen, Sgt. Okoi Otu and Sgt. Vincent Ayabie, Vanguard learned were arrested for allegedly stealing 63 cartons of tiles from the newly built Canadian University in Obudu, the hometown and local government area of Governor Ben Ayade.

Checks by Vanguard showed that the stolen tiles were on Tuesday recovered from the homes of the two policemen making them prime suspects in the matter.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard via telephone on Wednesday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo said the two officers were facing disciplinary actions.

“They are already in custody and they are facing disciplinary actions as we speak for what they did, there are no sacred cows, so they will bear the consequences of their actions,” she said.

A security source who pleaded anonymity further told Vanguard that it would be a miracle if the duo ever get off the hook, as the current Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu is a “no-nonsense man” who will not fail to discipline them appropriately “and you know what that means, it might lead to their dismissal,” the source said.

Vanguard News Nigeria