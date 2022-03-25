A Grade ‘A’ Customary Court sitting in Mapo, Ibadan on Friday sentenced two friends to 22 months imprisonment with hard labour for snatching a woman’s purse.

The police charged Azeez Suleiman, 21, and Monsuru Bello, 27 with conspiracy and theft.

Delivering judgment, the President of the Court, Mrs S.M. Akintayo held that she convicted and sentenced Suleiman and Bello based on the overwhelming evidence tendered against them as well as their plea of guilt.

“Each of the two convicts is sentenced to 22 months in prison with hard labour.

“This sentence has no option of fine.

“The Red Bajaj motorcycle with the reg. no.; NNY3052p used by the convicts in the commission of crime is confiscated and shall be taken to Iyaganku,” Akintayo held.

Just before the judgment, the convicts prayed the court to temper justice with mercy by pardoning them.

The convicts, who spoke through an interpreter, prostrated and wept.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt, Ayodele Ayeni told the court that Suleiman and Bello committed the crime on Feb. 2, at Molete area in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Shedding more light on the matter, the prosecutor said that the two men, operate under the Molete flyover, using a red unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, they attacked the complainant, Mrs Ruth Dosumu.

He said that Dosumu who lives in Yejide area of Ibadan was on her way to work around 6 a.m. when the two convicts snatched her handbag containing N15.000 cash and a Nokia mobile phone.

Vanguard News Nigeria