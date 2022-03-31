Urges workers, others to wear Black Hand bands to protest high insecurity

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja: The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has called on the Federal Government must fish out the killers of two of its and other Nigerians in the Monday evening terrorists’ attack on the Abuja-Kaduna Train service, warning that the body will be forced to react should the government fail to bring the killers to book and free those abducted.

In a statement by its President, Quadri Olaleye, TUC advised workers to wear a Black Hand band as a mark of displeasure for the insecurity in the country which is responsible for the death of its Secretary-General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, its Kwara State Chairman, Akin Akinsola and other innocent Nigerians travelling by train to Kaduna on Monday, 27 March 2022.

According to the statement “The TUC under the leadership of Quadri Olaleye, strongly condemns the murder of its Secretary-General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, Kwara State Chairman, Akin Akinsola and other innocent Nigerians, while travelling by train to Kaduna on Monday, 27 March 2022, and demand that the Federal Government must fish out the killers and ensure those abducted are released immediately.

“Sadly, it has been three days now since these innocent law-abiding Nigerians were gruesomely murdered. In our opinion, no sensible government will just observe a one-minute silence at the Federal Executive Council meeting on 30th March 2022 without taking a decision to end the unbridled killings of Nigerians. The government should go beyond condoling with the families of the deceased, openly condemning the act and issuing a marching order to its entire security chiefs to fish out and punish the perpetrators of the dastardly act. If this administration can no longer guarantee our safety they should quit for God’s sake. Enough is enough.

“Paradoxically, the Buhari led administration in its campaign manifestos promised to tame insecurity and protect lives and properties that is what is lacking today in Nigeria. Our road, air and rail transport systems are no longer safe, these promises in our opinion are nothing but a ploy orchestrated just to take overpower. It is awful and very clear that Nigerians have become the sacrificial lamb for politicians.

“We wish to emphasize that no government sits and watches its people die like chickens; it is clear that this administration has performed far below average in providing security to Nigerians.

Congress, hereby, mandates all its affiliates throughout the country, and our civil society allies to get ready to engage the Government to rise up to its constitutional role of protecting citizens and properties. If nothing is done by this administration to fish out these criminals, rescue those held captive and bring them to justice organized labour is going to react.

“Workers are advised to wear a Black Hand band as a mark of displeasure for the insecurity in the country which of course is responsible for the death of our comrades. We are determined to continue the struggle for which our comrades paid the supreme price. We will not be deterred until we have an egalitarian Nigeria, where governance is not left in the hands of charlatans; a country where the lives of the citizens matter and our collective prosperity is equitably shared.