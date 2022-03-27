By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A motorcyclist whose identity was yet-to-be-known was last Thursday crushed to death by a truck driver, at Mgbabano Junction in Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state.

An eyewitness who confirmed it to Vanguard on Sunday alleged the truck had brake failure while plying on the Orlu/Anara/Amaraku road before it skidded off to the Mgbano junction destroying properties.

He also claimed that the deceased was from Umuchoke Amaigbo in the Nwangele Local Government Area of the state.

According to an eyewitness, said: “Apart from the Okada man who was crushed to death, many other people were injured while running away. The truck driver used some of the tables, chairs, and other properties around the junction market to wage itself.

“Many market women lost their wares and other valuables when they were trying to escape as the truck rammed into their direction.”

However, another source said the incident angered the residents who attempted to burn down the truck but with the intervention of some stakeholders in the area the situation was calmed down.

Scene of the truck crushing motorcyclist to death at Mgbabano in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state.

