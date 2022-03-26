By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have recovered the ruins of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar in 2021.

According to a notice on its verified Facebook page, the Army said the wreckage was found during a clearance patrol of troops of Operation Desert Sanity.

“Further exploitation ongoing,” the army notice said.

The jet had crashed on March 31, 2021, with two crew members onboard.

Air force spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, had said the jet went missing while on an operation in the north-east.