Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje

The name Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, better known as Trillbjm, is globally synonymous with nothing else other than driving financial technology.

Trillbjm is a widely accomplished young entrepreneur in blockchain technologies, Software development, and financial technology solutions. It cannot be overstretched that he sits as the ‘youngest Chief Technology Officer’ (CTO) of a number of A-list fintech companies in Nigeria, just to mention a few of his achievements.

Trillbjm stamped his authority in the E-commerce sector, not only in Nigeria but Africa, to become the first individual to build the first bitcoin debit card in the continent. He has been tagged as the ‘youngest and most innovative CTO’ of his generation, and has been facilitating wide adoption of cryptocurrency in West Africa.

Trillbjm has made significant contributions to reputable private and public establishments and multinationals. They include: Patricia Technologies, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Glover Technologies , Skylar Business Solutions, Microsoft and MTN.

The University of Michigan alumni has attended several bootcamps for African tech leaders around the world. After his recent visit to the Museum Of The Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he took photographs with robots and machines, Trillbjm declared that the web is still being under-exploited, despite all the unbelievable innovations that have been witnessed.

“The web as I envisaged, we have not seen it yet. The future is still so much bigger than the past. Everybody has to be able to participate in a future that they want to live for. That’s what technology can do,” wrote Trillbjm.

But beyond his personal ambition and goals, the extraordinary software engineer has not only disclosed his intention to run for a political office in Nigeria, to contribute to the building of the country and fixing the rot as a policy maker, he has also called on the youths to ensure direct and meaningful participation.

“I want to actually run for a political position in future”, affirmed Trillbjm.

“I’m patriotic and I believe I can only do so much or impact this country from a place of power”.

He exposed his patriotic self when he joined his voice to that of other youths in the country during the 2020 nationwide #EndSARS protest, which was mobilised to condemn extrajudicial killings by members of the now-defunct police unit, SARS.

“Yes, it is important we protest injustice in society, it is even more important that we are more active in the politics of the country so that we can be in a position to bring about the desired changes,” said Trillbjm.

“I don’t think there’s any youth out there doing well these days that hasn’t been a victim of police harassment. For me, I have always encountered them growing up, from my school days even up till now, especially here in Lagos. They always wrongly profile me at first because I have dreadlocks and I drive a Benz.”