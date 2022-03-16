….As 309 matriculate

By Adesina Wahab

Lagos—Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, has said the institution stands out in the training of journalists, because it has the heritage of academic excellence, coupled with professional training, as laid down by the founding fathers.

Adefaye stated this, yesterday, during the 19th matriculation ceremony of the institution, held in Ogba, Lagos.

He noted that apart from being among the first set of training grounds for journalists in Nigeria, it has maintained academic excellence over the years.

“The Nigerian Institute of Journalism was set up by professionals, not only for academic excellence, but for professional training. It has the heritage of academic excellence and professional training that has been its hallmark over the years and it is still getting better,” he said.

Adefaye assured the students of graduating on time, as the school runs an uninterrupted academic calendar, and the students mobilised for the National Youth Service Corps Scheme, NYSC.

“We have dedicated lecturers and committed non-academic staff who are prepared to be of assistance to you. You are to channel all official complaints to the management through the Students’ Affairs Officer. In addition, there is a Students’ Handbook which should come in handy in your interaction with the school authorities,” he advised the students.

He also admonished them to know that the school does not tolerate anti-social behaviours such as cultism, examination malpractices, bullying, sexual harassment and other vices.

To be able to take advantage of the opportunities in NIJ and have a brilliant career after graduation, Adefaye charged the students to pay attention to instructions and avoid unnecessary distractions.

In all, a total of 309 students took part in the ceremony. National Diploma (full time students) were 51, while part time ND students were 45. Higher National Diploma (full time students) were 102, while part time students were 10. Speaking for his colleagues after being administered the matriculation oath, Efe Onodjae, said the students would abide with the rules and regulations governing their stay on campus as students.