By Bashir Bello, KANO

Tragedy has struck residents of Yanlami Village in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State when five men were trapped and buried alive while digging sand in a pit.

The incident was said to have occurred when the men were digging out sand with the intention to build a house for their friend whose wedding is approaching.

The Spokesman, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif who confirmed the incident on Sunday, said the men lost their lives in the process as they were trapped.

Yusif identified the persons to include, Alasan Abdulhamid (22-year-old), Muhd Sulaiman (35-year-old), Masaudu Nasiru (25-year-old), Jibrin Musa (30-year-old) and Jafaru Abdulwahabu (30-year-old).

According to him, “On Saturday, 5th March 2022, our fire station at Bichi Local Government Area, received an emergency call at 10.32 am from Malam Sunusi Badume who reported a puddle incident at Yanlami Village Bichi Local Government Area.

“Our men swung into action and found out that, five men were trapped while working in a puddle trench to get sand for the intention to help their friend to build a house for his wedding which is approaching and some parts of the sand collapse and covered them to death.

“The victims were as follow, Alasan Abdulhamid (22-year-old), Muhd Sulaiman (35-year-old), Masaudu Nasiru (25-year-old), Jibrin Musa (30-year-old) and Jafaru Abdulwahabu (30-year-old).

“All victims were rescued unconscious and confirmed dead.

“The victims were handed over to the Police officer, Aminu Idris of Bichi police division and village head of Yanlami,” Yusif however stated.

