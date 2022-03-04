Calls on Air Peace to apologise to Emir of Kano

By Jimitota Onoyume

Traditional rulers should be mindful of how they dole out Chieftaincy and traditional titles to politicians across the country.

Arewa Leader in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu made the appeal against the backdrop of politicians seeking titles from various traditional rulers across the country.

Saidu said ahead of the 2023 general elections aspirants were all over various traditional rulers in the north and south for traditional titles, adding that monarchs should take time to investigate from their subjects those seeking their titles, adding that this way the titles would enjoy their honour and respect.

“Politicians are everywhere seeking traditional titles. Our traditional rulers and fathers should investigate the politicians through their subjects before conferring these traditional titles and honours on them.”

Saidu also called on the management of Airpeace airlines to tender apology to the Emir of Kano, saying delaying the flight for about one hour for the monarch would not have been too much.

” The issue would not have been blown out this way if the management of Airpeace had granted the request . After all flights are cancelled , delayed any how at our airports.”

” As the leader of Arewa in the South, I want to call on the management of Airpeace to tender the apology. “

“The Emir is a father. I know it is a private business but the slight delay would not have been too much. After all , it’s not a regular demand. His flight to Lagos from Banjul ( Gambia) as reported that it was the same airline, was delayed for over an hour which is what informed the polite request. The Emir and his Entourage also did their best to keep to schedule of the various flights but he was delayed in Banjul reportedly by the same airline which was no fault of his “

“Air Peace should do the needful timely. People are already reading different meanings to it, which is not good for an investor”.