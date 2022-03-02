Monarchs in Akoko North West/East

In recognition of the immense contribution and laudable achievements of the member, Federal House of Representatives, representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in the Federal Constituency over the last few years, Traditional Monarchs from the region have made known their resolution to endorse the Lawmaker for Second Term.

The Traditional Monarchs after a meeting of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Akoko North-East/Akoko North West at the Olukare’s palace issued a joint communique expressing their approval and support for the re-election bid of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in the forthcoming 2023 election at the Federal House of Representatives.

According to the communique, the monarchs revealed that after giving considerable thought, they have decided to endorse the political credentials of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is an illustrious son of the community.

As explained in the communique, they have chosen to endorse Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for the second term in office because of the unprecedented development which he has brought to the Federal Constituency since the emergence of his led administration.

They also highlighted some of the achievements of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo which ranged from curbing the high rate of insecurity in the region by facilitating the provision of patrol vehicles and logistics for the use of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to the boosting of the primary health care in the region through the donation of medical equipment across the Federal Constituency.

They also commended the Federal Lawmaker for the massive construction of roads which has been recorded under his led representation. According to them, “BTO has facilitated the reconnection of our communities through regular construction of roads, more than we have witnessed since the advent of democracy in 1999.”

Furthermore, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo was also commended for his Midas touch in boosting quality education and youth empowerment which they stated has given the people of the Federal Constituency a new lease of hope.

They also enjoined members of the Federal Constituency to give their total support to ensure the re-election of the Lawmaker who they described a blessing to their communities.