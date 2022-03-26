Traders have taken over all the roads leading to Eagle Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Convention holding on Saturday.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), covering the event reports that the traders came from within FCT Abuja and other parts of the country.

It was also observed that the traders were making brisk businesses in various wares like clothing materials sachet and bottled water, food items, foot wears and other consumables.

Traders of various APC branded shirts, caps, flags and other party apparels were also sighted making high sales.

A food vendor, Halima Salisu told NAN: “We are here to show our support to the APC, as well as make some money from the sale of our food.

“The market has been moving on fine, and so far, so good.”

A dealer of some clothing materials, Ilyasu Ibrahim, expressed delight that the event had provided them with a ”booming market.”

Hayatu Dallatu, a patron of one of the mobile restaurants near the Union Bank, commended the traders for coming to the rescue of the delegates, party supporters and the retinue of security agents at the venue.

NAN also observed the presence of operatives of various security agencies at the venue like the police, SSS, police bomb disposal units, NSCDC, and military, among others.

There also various emergency services being provided at the venue like first aid and ambulance services.

Personnel of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), were also seen manning the various roads and intersections around the venue.

NAN also reports that pickpockets and other hoodlums had infiltrated the Eagle square and its environs.

A truck load of some them, who were apprehended by the police and NSCDC operatives, were seen being taken out of the venue through the presidential gate.

A cross section of the delegates and party supporters interviewed by NAN had expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements put in place at the venue.

“We are really optimistic that the APC National convention would be a huge success and at the end, the best will be victorious.” (NAN)